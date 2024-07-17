Good News For Students Of Lockport Township High School Central Campus

Source: YouTube

Superintendent of Lockport Township High School District 205 Bob McBride shared a video on the progress being made at the Central Campus following a ceiling collapse at the school last November. The good news is that Lockport High School Central campus will welcome students back to the school on Monday, August 19th. Following the roof collapse an inspection of all 379 rooms were either repaired or deemed safe.

There will be sections of the building that will not be open until after labor day which include some gym areas. Students will also notice some scaffolding around the outside of the building as crews work on masonry repairs.