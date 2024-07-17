1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Good News For Students Of Lockport Township High School Central Campus

July 17, 2024 9:27AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Superintendent of Lockport Township High School District 205 Bob McBride shared a video on the progress being made at the Central Campus following a ceiling collapse at the school last November. The good news is that Lockport High School Central campus will welcome students back to the school on Monday, August 19th. Following the roof collapse an inspection of all 379 rooms were either repaired or deemed safe.

There will be sections of the building that will not be open until after labor day which include some gym areas. Students will also notice some scaffolding around the outside of the building as crews work on masonry repairs.

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Accident This Morning On I-80
2

Storm Damage Clean-Up And I-55 Is Shut Down In Either Direction Due to Downed Power Lines
3

One Man Dead After Falling From High Rise I-355 Bridge
4

Will County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead In Pump House
5

C&S Wholesale Grocers Set To Acquire Two Local Grocery Stores

Recent Posts