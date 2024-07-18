Good News: I-55 Is Open Between Channahon and Wilmington

Good news for motorists and commerce. Interstate 55 is now open between Channahon and Wilmington. The expressway was shut down Monday night following severe weather. High tension power lines were snapped and fell onto the expressway and on top of a at least one semi-trailer. Illinois State Police and ComEd have been working to clear I-55 of debris, trucks and power lines.

Despite I-55 reopening, Wilmington Police does not have and ETA on a reopening of westbound River Road from Route 53 to I-55. Eastbound lanes are open.

In the Channahon/Elwood area, Arsenal Road between I-55 and ExxonMobil Drive has also reopened.