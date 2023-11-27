1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Google Will Start Deleting ‘Inactive’ Accounts In December

November 27, 2023 12:39PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Have a Google account you haven’t used in a while?

If you want to keep it from disappearing, you should check on it before the end of the week.

Under Google’s updated inactive account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven’t been used in at least two years could be deleted.

Eligible profiles will start being impacted on Friday (Dec. 1).

Google credited its inactive account update to security concerns.

The easiest way to keep your Google account active (and thus prevent it from being deleted) is to sign in at least once every two years.

Other actions that fulfill account activity include scrolling through emails, using Google search and watching YouTube videos all while signed into your Google account.

Popular Posts

1

Two Dead Following Crash Along Route 53
2

Over A Hundred People Show Up At Channahon Village Hall Meeting Only To Be Turned Away
3

Neighbor Heard Homeowners Arguing Followed by Gunshots; Will County Sheriff Investigating Murder/Suicide in Homer Glen
4

Illinois Supreme Court Issues Decision Rejecting Attempt to Obtain Refund from Joliet for Property Taxes on Evergreen Terrace
5

Two charged after fight at Joliet casino

Recent Posts