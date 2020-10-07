GOP-Aligned Group Suing Over Proposed Graduated Tax Amendment
Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlines his plan to replace Illinois' flat-rate income tax with a graduated structure with rates ranging from 4.75 percent to 7.95 percent, depending on income, at a state Capitol news conference on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Springfield. The Democrat says his plan would generate $3.4 billion in additional revenue, make the wealthy pay more, and would keep tax bills the same or make them lower for 97 percent of filers. Only six states have flat-rate income taxes. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
A GOP-aligned group is suing over the proposed graduated-rate income tax amendment. The Illinois Policy Institute filed suit Monday, arguing that a “misleading” explanation of the proposed amendment was sent to voters. The group wants the explanation clarified in court. The group Vote Yes for Fairness is backed by Governor J.B. Pritzker and calls the lawsuit “frivolous” and an attention grabber.