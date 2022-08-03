GOP Candidate Under Fire For Comments Comparing Abortion And Holocaust

A Republican gubernatorial candidate is under fire for comments he made comparing the Holocaust and abortion. In a Facebook post dated October 12th, 2017, Bailey wrote that “[t]he attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion since its legalization.” Democrats, abortion advocates, and Jewish groups are criticizing Darren Bailey, while fellow Republicans claim his remarks were taken out of context. In a statement, Bailey said that “in no way was I attempting to diminish the atrocities of the Holocaust and its stain on history.”