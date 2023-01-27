GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel Defeats Rival In Leadership Vote

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has won her bid to lead the GOP for two more years.

McDaniel prevailed Friday over Donald Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon in a high-profile election that highlighted fierce internal divisions that threaten to plague the party into the next presidential season.

While Donald Trump privately backed McDaniel, powerful forces from within his “Make America Great Again” movement lined up behind Dhillon.

The victory makes McDaniel the longest-serving RNC chair since the Civil War, yet friends and foes alike agree that she will not be leading the RNC from a position of strength.