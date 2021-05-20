      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

GOP, Democratic Leaders Continue Fight Over Redistricting

May 20, 2021 @ 1:40pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois GOP and Democratic leaders are continuing to battle over the issue of redistricting. Republican leaders say then-candidate Governor J.B. Pritzker campaigned on the idea that the process of drawing a new district map would be independent, and that he’d veto any map created by lawmakers, party leaders, and their staff or allies. Democrats intend to release a map by the end of the week and may call for a vote on Memorial Day without observing a two-week public review period. Republicans say they don’t want to draw a map until all 2020 Census data is released in August or September. Pritzker now says he’ll veto any “unfair” map.

Popular Posts
Coyote Attack in Bolingbrook
New Lenox Man Taken Into Custody on Child Porn Charges
CN Rail Crossing Repairs Will Close Briggs For A Week Beginning Monday
Four Injured After Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Illinois Interstate
Joliet Police Officer Cleared in Shooting from January