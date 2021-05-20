GOP, Democratic Leaders Continue Fight Over Redistricting
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Illinois GOP and Democratic leaders are continuing to battle over the issue of redistricting. Republican leaders say then-candidate Governor J.B. Pritzker campaigned on the idea that the process of drawing a new district map would be independent, and that he’d veto any map created by lawmakers, party leaders, and their staff or allies. Democrats intend to release a map by the end of the week and may call for a vote on Memorial Day without observing a two-week public review period. Republicans say they don’t want to draw a map until all 2020 Census data is released in August or September. Pritzker now says he’ll veto any “unfair” map.