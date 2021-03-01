GOP House Rep: Careful Steps Needed Against Saudis For Khashoggi Murder
Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill., (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)
A GOP House Representative believes America must be careful and think out any further steps taken against Saudi Arabia for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. On CBS’s Face The Nation, Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger says talking about the killing is important because Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responds to public criticism. He added America needs to be careful with any further action because of the complicated environment in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Kinzinger believes the report released Friday is not the final chapter in the U.S. response to the killing.