GOP Leader Calls On DCFS Head To Resign

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin is calling on the director of the state Department of Children and Family Services to step down. This, after Director Marc Smith was held in contempt of court for the ninth time. In a statement issued Monday, Durkin said since Governor J.B. Pritzker “has failed to take action” that he is calling for Smith’s resignation “for the good of the children” of Illinois. The most recent contempt of court is in reference to a 15-year-old boy who was kept at a psychiatric facility more than two and half months after he was ready for discharge.