GOP Leaders Pushing Back Against Governor’s COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

Oct 30, 2020 @ 1:18pm
Illinois GOP leaders are pushing back against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts. State House Republicans say the restrictions are hurting small business owners. Representatives in districts that have been affected by rollbacks in the Restore Illinois plan say most business owners don’t have the funds to last more than a few weeks under the enhanced restrictions. Some officials say the governor has gone too far and needs to include lawmakers in the decision making process. The representatives want House Speaker Michael Madigan to call a special session to deal with the issue.

