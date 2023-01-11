GOP Opens Long-Promised Investigation Into Biden Family

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans have opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family.

They are wielding the power of their majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they lay the groundwork for public hearings.

The Republican-led Oversight Committee requested financial information from the Treasury Department surrounding financial transactions members of the Biden family made, as well as testimony from multiple former Twitter executives, who were involved in the company’s handling of an October 2020 story from the New York Post about the president’s son.

A White House spokesperson called the investigation a “political stunt.”