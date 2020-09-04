      Breaking News
Gorgeous Next Two Days

Sep 4, 2020 @ 5:01am
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and again in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Labor Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday: A chance of showers.. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
