Gov. Pritzker Highlights Fiscally Responsible Budget That Invests in Rebuilding Our Economy

As the 2021 legislative session comes to a close, Governor JB Pritzker discussed progress for Illinois families: particularly a historic and fiscally responsible state budget that pays down debt, closes loopholes for wealthy corporations, and invests in rebuilding our economy.
“I came into this office two sessions ago with a promise to always meet our most basic responsibility: a REAL balanced budget. For the third straight year, I’ll sign into law another balanced budget for Illinois that demonstrates fiscal responsibility works with a progressive vision of governance,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “All of these achievements collectively mark a significant turning point for our state. I want to thank my partners in the General Assembly for making this trajectory possible. Together, we’ve worked to solve the problems of the past while managing the challenges of the present and keeping a sharp eye on the future.”
FY22 Balanced Budget
Closes four tax loopholes worth $655 million to the state and $42 million to local governments.