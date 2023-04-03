Gov. Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation, Unlocking Resources for Areas Damaged by Tornadoes Across Illinois

A worker inspects the collapsed marquee at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Governor working with IEMA and local officials to coordinate robust, statewide recovery effort

Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation on Saturday to unlock immediate assistance and provide public safety support for communities across Illinois impacted by last night’s tornadoes and severe weather. The disaster proclamation includes Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion and Sangamon Counties. The Governor is also directing the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to coordinate a robust, statewide response and recovery effort, which includes multiple state agencies, public safety entities, and non-governmental organizations.

“The devastating storms that swept through our state last night have upended communities and resulted in heartbreaking injury and loss of life,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In response, I am issuing an emergency disaster proclamation to immediately provide all necessary aid to our communities. I am in close contact with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and local partners around the state to ensure every possible resource is provided to those who suffered losses or are experiencing displacement. My deepest thanks go out to the first responders and emergency officials who worked through the night and will continue to work tirelessly in the days and weeks ahead to help those affected.”

The disaster proclamation, effective immediately, will support local government response and recovery operations wherever necessary. While response efforts are underway, Illinoisians are encouraged to continue following local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in their communities.

Areas impacted by last night’s severe weather include:

Boone County, where high winds clocked in at 90 m.p.h., causing a partial collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere resulting in one fatality.

Crawford County, where high winds led to several structures collapsing, resulting in three fatalities.

In both Boone and Crawford County, approximately 30 structures were damaged, including the Robinson Airport.

Sangamon County reported a tornado touchdown, causing damage to multiple structures in Sherman, Riverton, and Dawson.

In Marion County, approximately a dozen homes and businesses were damaged and in the Village of Addison in DuPage County, multiple structures were damaged.

IEMA is in close contact with the National Weather Service, which has officers out assessing damages and making determinations on tornado strength and activity statewide.

The disaster proclamation may be updated to include additional counties as damage assessments continue.

Utility companies have been working around the clock to restore power across Illinois, and currently, very few locations are without power. The Pritzker Administration will continue monitoring and working closely with Ameren and Comed to ensure power is restored statewide.

“IEMA is working closely with our local and county public safety partners and Emergency Managers to assess the widespread damages across the state including here at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere in Boone County, and at Robinson in Crawford County,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “We continue to assess other damages in many counties across Illinois.”

“We are here with officials in Crawford County as we continue to assess the damages here and the surrounding areas,” said IEMA Deputy Director Scott Swinford. “Many residential areas are affected, including the three fatalities here in Robinson.”

IEMA’s State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield continues to be active, coordinating the state’s response to the storm. All IEMA regional coordinators and representatives are working to quickly deploy resources to impacted communities.

