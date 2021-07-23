Gov. Pritzker Planning To Attend Lollapalooza

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is planning to go to Lollapalooza despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in Chicago. The governor told reporters yesterday that he and first lady M.K. Pritzker will be attending the massive music festival that begins next week. He encouraged other festival goers to wear masks and keep their distance as much as possible. Those with tickets must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test to be admitted. Mayor Lightfoot said earlier this week that she has no regrets about greenlighting the festival after raising concerns about an uptick in COVID cases.