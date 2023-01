(AP Photo/Matt Marton)

J.B. Pritzker is spending a lot of money in order to be governor of Illinois. The Tribune reports the Democrat has spent 350-million-dollars to win his two terms in office. That includes more than 167-million-dollars to defeat Republican Darren Bailey in November. Pritzker is an entrepreneur and heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, making him the nation’s wealthiest politician.