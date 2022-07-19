      Weather Alert

Gov. Pritzker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jul 19, 2022 @ 11:02am
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

After being notified of several close contacts testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Pritzker received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing regimen. The Governor is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid. He will follow CDC guidelines by working from home. The Governor is fully vaccinated and double boosted. He urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters. He looks forward to returning to in person work as soon as possible.

Popular Posts
Armed Suspects Arrested Early This Morning In Joliet Neighborhood
Early morning chase by Joliet Police includes drones and K-9s
Man Remains in Jail Following Acquittal After Shouting Expletive in Courtroom
Investigation Underway After Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old
Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Person in Serious Condition
Connect With Us Listen To Us On