Gov. Pritzker’s Statement on the Passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Sep 20, 2020 @ 5:20am
Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
America has lost an icon and inspiration. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was first a trailblazer and then a bulwark for equality, whether you are a woman, gay, a person of color or disabled. Just as importantly, she was a shining role model for girls everywhere – a testament to working hard and fighting for what’s right. Her legacy will endure, but only if we fight as hard as she did to protect it.

MK and I grieve for Justice Ginsberg’s family, friends and followers – but most of all, our entire nation. Our prayer is that we honor this giant by honoring her fervent dying wish.
