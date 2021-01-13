      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Governor Activates Illinois National Guard Units Ahead Of Inauguration

Jan 13, 2021 @ 12:04pm
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

Governor J.B. Pritzker is activating several Illinois National Guard units ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Approximately 200 members have been called to active service to help ensure safety and security on January 20th’s Inauguration Day. Forces activated include about 100 Military Police soldiers out of Bloomington, a small medical team, and approximately 45 airmen out of Scott Air Force Base and units based in Springfield and Peoria.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
$10,000 in Property Damaged Caused on Joliet Diocese Property
Joliet Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 31 Years
I-80 Crash Involves Semi East of Maple Road
Joliet Police Chief Submits Retirement Papers