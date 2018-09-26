Governor and IDOT Announce I-80 Interchange Makeover in Will County
By Evan Bredeson
|
Sep 26, 2018 @ 12:41 PM

A major interchange on Interstate 80 in Will County will be getting a makeover. The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a 3-year and $46 million project to expand lanes on I-80 at Route 30/Maple Street in New Lenox. Westbound I-80 will be expanded to 3 lanes to Gouger Road. The Maple Street ramps will also expand to two lanes at both entrances to I-80. Plus there will be improvements along Route 30 to include, curb, gutter and lane additions along the road through New Lenox. Preliminary work will begin immediately with major construction beginning next spring and final completion expected in October of 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

