Governor Announces Guideline Changes For East St. Louis Area Bars, Restaurants
Governor J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are altering COVID-19 guidelines for bars and restaurants in the East St. Louis area as cases of the virus rise. Pritzker announced yesterday that there will be no indoor service at bars or restaurants in the Metro East part of the state. Other guidelines affect seating, closing times, required reservations, and socially distanced tables. The new guidelines go into effect today.