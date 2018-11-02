Governor Bruce Rauner Joins The Scott Slocum Show Promising I-80 Improvements

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner stumping for votes in Will County. He joined the Scott Slocum show Friday morning and made a huge promise if relected. When asked if he would rebuild I-80 from Minooka to New Lenox he promised he would.

Rauner is seeking re-election against democratic candidate JB Pritzker. Polling for Pritzker shows a lead of anywhere from plus 12 to plus 20. Rauner isn’t concerned about polling and said, four years ago he was behind in polling and he won.

WJOL reached out to JB Pritzker to appear on WJOL, but to no avail. To hear the entire interview, click below.