Governor Bruce Rauner to Appear on WJOL Friday Morning By Evan Bredeson | Nov 1, 2018 @ 6:00 PM (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Tune into Scott Slocum in the Morning on Friday at 7:42 a.m. as Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner will make a live appearance.