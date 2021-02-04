Governor Facing Criticism For Approving Vaccinations For General Assembly Members
In this March 19, 2020 photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question during a news conference in Chicago. Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nation’s governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government – and fast. But often that means navigating the disorienting politics of dealing with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Governor J.B. Pritzker is facing criticism for approving the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine for all 170 General Assembly members. Pritzker said yesterday that the effort is needed so that lawmakers can get back to work in Springfield. Pritzker, House Speaker Chris Welch, and Senate President Don Harmon have all said they will wait to receive the vaccine. Pritzker’s decision conflicts with statements made in January that elected officials would receive the vaccine in the same order as the rest of the population.