Governor Meets With Capitol Protest Organizers In Springfield
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Governor J.B. Pritzker is thanking the young organizers who led demonstrations at the Capitol last week. Pritzker met with 17-year-olds Nykeyla and Nykeia Henderson and 18-year-old Derrick Roberts yesterday in Springfield. Senator Andy Manar also met with them, telling the three teens that they had “moved people” with their actions and encouraging them to continue fighting for change. Pastors and the leader of Springfield’s Black Lives Matter chapter also met with the governor to provide their input.