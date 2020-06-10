      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Governor Meets With Capitol Protest Organizers In Springfield

Jun 10, 2020 @ 2:11pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Governor J.B. Pritzker is thanking the young organizers who led demonstrations at the Capitol last week.  Pritzker met with 17-year-olds Nykeyla and Nykeia Henderson and 18-year-old Derrick Roberts yesterday in Springfield.  Senator Andy Manar also met with them, telling the three teens that they had “moved people” with their actions and encouraging them to continue fighting for change.  Pastors and the leader of Springfield’s Black Lives Matter chapter also met with the governor to provide their input.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 625 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington