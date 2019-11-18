Governor Mum On When Pension Consolidation Will Become Law
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
All we’re waiting for is the governor’s signature. Lawmakers last week sent Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker a plan to consolidate the state’s 650 police and fire pension plans into two. The governor likes the idea, in fact he drove the vote for the plan. But Governor Pritzker is not yet saying when he will sign the law. Lawmakers hope consolidating local pensions into one fund for firefighters and one for police officers can cut down on costs and improve the return on investment.