Governor Pondering State Use Of COVID-19 Tracking App
Timotheus Hoettges, Chief Executive Officer of Germany's telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG, holds a mobile phone as he attends the presentation of the new contact-tracing smartphone app that will use Bluetooth short-range radio and technology standards from Apple and Google to alert people of the risk of infection from coronavirus, in Berlin, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Germany has launched a coronavirus tracing app that officials say is so secure even government ministers can use it. Smartphone apps have been touted as a high-tech tool in the effort to track down potential COVID-19 infections. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP)
Governor J.B. Pritzker is pondering the state’s use of a COVID-19 tracking app. Pritzker said Monday that he is considering the idea, but he is not sold on the idea. The governor says he is concerned about the possibility of privacy breaches. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has been using a tracking app for most of the pandemic. Pritzker says he’s also concerned about getting enough participation for the app to be useful statewide. The designer of the university’s app says the state could adopt it for free.