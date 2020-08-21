Governor Pritzker Adds 30 More Days To The State Moratorium On Evictions
In this March 19, 2020 photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question during a news conference in Chicago. Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nation’s governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government – and fast. But often that means navigating the disorienting politics of dealing with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Governor Pritzker has extended the state’s moratorium on evictions for another 30 days. The move is backed by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, who is responsible for evicting tenants. He believes evictions during the pandemic lead to more exposure to COVID-19 when people are sent to shelters or homes of other family members. The current moratorium order ends tomorrow. Meanwhile, housing activists protested at Daley Plaza yesterday seeking a ban on rent control and long-term solutions to address housing insecurity.