Governor Pritzker Aims For Holidays To Drop Indoor Mask Mandate

Oct 19, 2021 @ 1:49pm
Governor Pritzker says he would like to lift the statewide indoor mask mandate in time for the holidays. He added that Thanksgiving and Christmas are important markers. Pritzker mentioned that he wants to make sure the numbers continue to decline as it gets closer to the holidays when families spend long periods together. The state indoor mask mandate was reinstated this summer due to a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Illinois health officials report today that there are more than 14-hundred patients being treated for infections in hospitals throughout the state.

