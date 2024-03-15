Governor Pritzker Announces Plan For Transformative Capital Investments in Illinois Department of Corrections Facilities

Today Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) announced plans to dedicate capital funds to rebuild Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln and Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, addressing critical infrastructure needs at both facilities. The funding is included in the capital proposal the governor presented the General Assembly as part of his FY25 budget proposal.

The capital investments will begin to address years of disinvestment in facilities built almost a century ago, saving the state hundreds of millions in deferred maintenance and annual upkeep costs. The capital investment plan will initially focus on rebuilding two facilities that have been identified as having the most significant deferred maintenance costs as the administration continues to assess the IDOC infrastructure and where additional investments might be needed.

“The capital funds dedicated to Stateville and Logan further demonstrate our commitment to continuing to rebuild and strengthen our state’s infrastructure,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These investments will allow staff to work in modern and safe facilities, ensure those who are incarcerated can safely serve out their sentences, and save taxpayers hundreds of millions in deferred maintenance costs from years of neglect.”

IDOC will work with the Capital Development Board and stakeholders on a timeline and next steps, with work to begin pending capital appropriations in the FY25 budget. Based on assessments of each facility and land availability, it is anticipated that Stateville will be temporarily closed and demolished with a new facility to be built on its grounds. The status of Logan in the interim is still to be worked through with various stakeholders, and the location of the new facility is still being finalized.

The plan estimates construction costs will total between $805 to $935 million. Governor Pritzker’s proposed FY25 capital budget included $900 million in new funds to demolish and rebuild these facilities. Long-term, the projects are expected to save the state an average of $34 million in annual operations savings, over the long term, by lowering overtime, maintenance, and utility costs on the facilities. Rebuilding these facilities will also save the state hundreds of millions in deferred maintenance costs that have accrued after decades of neglect. These facilities were selected based on a 2023 CGL report the state contracted to identify and prioritize IDOC facility needs.

In accordance with the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability (COGFA) process, construction will not commence until all requirements of the State Facilities Closure Act are met. The design and buildout of the new facilities is anticipated to be completed over the next three to five years. IDOC will coordinate closely with staff at these facilities, organized labor, individuals in custody, and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth the rebuilding process and the department is continuing its work to hire for a number of open positions.

“This plan marks a pivotal moment in IDOC’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and the individuals in our care,” said Latoya Hughes, Acting Director of IDOC. “These investments underscore Illinois’ unwavering commitment to implementing modernized and secure correctional environments while taking a fiscally responsible approach to address aging infrastructure.”

“The Illinois Justice Project has an essential goal to reduce the number of people in prison. We also support the elimination of any and all conditions that are unsafe and unhealthy or put those housed in the Illinois Department of Corrections at risk,” said Illinois Justice Project Director Ahmadou Dramé. “We will continue to work with advocates and policymakers alike to reduce incarceration and create humane conditions for those who are incarcerated.”

