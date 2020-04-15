      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Governor Pritzker Announces Updates on Hospitalizations and Ventilator Capacity

Apr 15, 2020 @ 5:28am

Building on measures to address the health and safety of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor JB Pritzker provided an update on the state’s medical capacity to treat residents impacted by COVID-19.

“These numbers are indicators of our growing ability to manage capacity within the healthcare systems across Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We need to stay the course for our efforts to remain effective.  I will do what’s best to safeguard the health and safety of Illinois’ residents.”

The doubling rate is the rate of the number of days it takes for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, or deaths to double, a key metric in determining any flattening in the curve. The shorter the doubling rate, the steeper the curve and the faster the growth.

On March 22, Illinois had a case doubling rate of just over two days, 2.02. And on April 1, the doubling rate was 3.61 days. As of, April 12, the COVID-19 doubling rate is now at just over 8 days, 8.17.

As of April 13, 4,283 known COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) totaled 1,189, and 796 patients are on a ventilator. Suspected COVID-19 patients are individuals under investigation and assumed to have COVID-19 for the purpose of medical treatment.

As of April 13, Illinois has a total of 30,134 hospital beds, 2,987 of which are intensive care unit (ICU) beds. The state has 33 percent of all ICU beds available, 994 of 2,987, and 58 percent of ventilators are available, 1,742 of 3,140.

Beginning today, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will begin posting bed utilization data on their website. The data will be updated daily. The data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

 

TOTAL HOSPITAL BEDS USAGE (STATEWIDE) AS OF APRIL 13 AS OF APRIL 6
Total hospital beds

30,134

28,139
Open

11,165

11,993
In use by COVID patients

4,283

3,680
In use by non-COVID patients

14,686

12,466
Percent of hospital beds available

37%

43%

 

TOTAL ICU USAGE (STATEWIDE) AS OF APRIL 13 AS OF APRIL 6
Total ICU beds

2,987

2,709
Open

994

949
In use by COVID patients

1,189

1,166
In use by non-COVID patients

804

594
Percent of ICU beds available

33%

35%

 

TOTAL VENTILATOR USAGE (STATEWIDE) AS OF APRIL 13 AS OF APRIL 6
Total ventilators

3,140

2,791
Open

1,742

1,593
In use by COVID patients

796

821
In use by non-COVID patients

602

377
Percent of vents available

55%

57%

 

The administration also made public regional data for ICU bed capacity across the state’s 11 regions.

 

REGION TOTAL ICU BEDS TOTAL ICU BEDS AVAILABLE TOTAL ICU BEDS IN USE PERCENT OF ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
1 – Rockford Area 148 84 64 56.8%
2 – Peoria Area 230 101 129 43.9%
3 – Springfield Area 115 66 49 57.4%
4 – Edwardsville Area 106 42 64 39.6%
5 – Marion Area 79 46 33 58.2%
6 – Champaign Area 138 64 74 46.4%
7 – Southwest Suburbs 427 71 356 16.6%
8 – West Suburbs 369 101 268 27.4%
9 – Northwest Suburbs 309 173 136 56%
10 – Northeast Suburbs 150 39 111 26%
11 – City of Chicago 916 207 709 22.6%

