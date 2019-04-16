Governor Pritzker Calls For More Training For DCFS Case Workers

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is calling for additional training for DCFS case workers. He adds that some workers never received proper instruction before they were sent out to work in the field. The new director of DCFS Marc Smith started his job yesterday in the midst of the investigation of the death of two-year-old Chicago boy Ja’hir Gibbons. The boy’s family was being visited by a DCFS-contracted case worker, who allegedly lied about seeing the child on a case report filed two days before the toddler’s death. The worker has been removed from work pending the results of an investigation.