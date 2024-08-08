Governor Pritzker Calls For Sangamon Sheriff To Resign

Governor Pritzker is calling for Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell to resign over his response to the deadly shooting of Sonya Massey. The governor said Campbell has failed to explain how he ended up hiring the deputy who shot and killed Massey after he was fired from other departments. Pritzker also blasted Campbell for not putting forward reforms and failing to meet with Massey’s family. Following the governor’s comments, Campbell released a statement saying he isn’t stepping down, adding that the calls for his resignation are “nothing more than political maneuvering during a tragic event.”