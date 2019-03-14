Governor Pritzker Fighting Plan To Cut Great Lakes Clean-Up Money
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 14, 2019 @ 1:58 PM
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Add Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to the list of Midwestern governors who are fighting a plan to cut federal lake clean-up dollars. Pritzker yesterday joined governors from Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Ohio in opposing part of President Trump’s budget that would slash Great Lakes clean-up funding from 300 million-dollars a year, down to 30 million. Pritzker and the others say the cut would not only hurt environmental programs, but it could threaten tourism and fishing on Lake Michigan.

