Governor Pritzker Fighting Plan To Cut Great Lakes Clean-Up Money

Add Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to the list of Midwestern governors who are fighting a plan to cut federal lake clean-up dollars. Pritzker yesterday joined governors from Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Ohio in opposing part of President Trump’s budget that would slash Great Lakes clean-up funding from 300 million-dollars a year, down to 30 million. Pritzker and the others say the cut would not only hurt environmental programs, but it could threaten tourism and fishing on Lake Michigan.