Governor Pritzker Gets Second Term

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a campaign rally that Vice President Kamala Harris attended at XS Tennis and Education Foundation, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Governor Pritzker thanked his supporters after winning a second term. Pritzker defeated Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey. The race was called shortly after the polls closed at 7 p.m.

Pritzker called himself a “happy warrior” and says together “we will survive and thrive.” State Senator Bailey as of 9 o’clock has not called Pritzker to concede.