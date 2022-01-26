      Weather Alert

Governor Pritzker Highlights Solar Investments in Illinois

Jan 26, 2022 @ 12:23pm

At a national summit on solar energy, Governor JB Pritzker touted Illinois’s efforts to reach 100 percent clean energy for all state projects. Pritzker joined Washington State Governor Jay Inslee in talking about solar energy initiatives in both states. Pritzker said the clean energy bill passed last year gave a boost to the Solar for All allocation for low-income communities. He called on the federal government to provide states with more funding for community solar programs so states will not have to pay so much upfront.

Popular Posts
Two Semi Crash on I-80 Injures Two, One Seriously
Update: Will County Coroner Identifies Man Killed In Second Major Accident On Friday in the Will County Area
Joliet Police Arrested 87-year-old For Shooting In Direction Of His Neighbor
Gov. Pritzker Announces $111 Million in Back to Business Grants Distributed to Support Small Businesses
Romeoville And Naperville Exchange Club's Ribfest Part Ways
Connect With Us Listen To Us On