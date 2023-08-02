Governor Pritzker In Romeoville Today To Sign Grandparents Pilot Bill

As part of her efforts to ensure that grandparents have the resources they need to support those under their care, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, and other local elected officials will welcome Gov. JB Pritzker to Romeoville, where he is planning to sign Manley’s House Bill 780 into law. The bill creates the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program, which will help connect grandparents with essential services and resources that state agencies provide. The pilot program will serve residents of Will County and will operate from Jan. 1, 2024 through Jan. 1, 2027.

“Raising a child can be difficult for anyone, and with the many unique issues facing older adults, it can be overwhelming to deal with the hardships that come with raising children,” said Manley. “There are many resources that the State provides grandparents to help alleviate some of the burden that they are facing, and the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program will ensure that seniors are connected to these resources and can take full advantage of them.”

The signing will take place Wednesday, August 2nd in Romeoville.