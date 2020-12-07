Governor Pritzker Introduces Plan Of Vaccine Distribution
Governor JB Pritzker is unveiling the plan to distribute the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He says the initial doses will go to health care workers in the 50 counties with the highest number of cases. The governor added that after health care workers get their vaccine up next will be long-term care and assisted living facilities. The vaccine from Pfizer is expected to be approved by the FDA sometime this week.