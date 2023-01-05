1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Governor Pritzker Is Extremely Hopeful That The Safe-T Act Will Be Upheld

January 5, 2023 1:28PM CST
Share
Governor Pritzker Is Extremely Hopeful That The Safe-T Act Will Be Upheld
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Governor Pritzker says he’s confident the no-cash bail portion of the Safe-T Act will be upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court.  It was recently ruled unconstitutional by a Kankakee County judge and now the state has appealed to the state high court.  The Illinois Supreme Court has issued a stay on the no-cash bail law while the matter is reviewed.  Governor Pritzker expects a ruling within the next few months.

Popular Posts

1

Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
2

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
3

Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
4

Man Arrested After Christmas Day Robbery in Joliet
5

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Charles Galloway Sentenced to Eight Years for Aggravated Domestic Battery

Recent Posts