Governor Pritzker Issues Statement After Hamas Releases Two U.S. Hostages From Evanston

The Palestinian militant group Hamas is releasing two U.S. hostages from the Chicago area. Hamas cited humanitarian reasons for letting Natalie and Judith Raanan from Evanston go as the mother is in poor health. It’s reportedly in response to mediation efforts from Qatar. The two Americans have been reportedly handed over to the Red Cross and are on their way out of Gaza. It’s unclear if they will go to Israel or Egypt. Hamas abducted around 200 people from Israel earlier this month.

