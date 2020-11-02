Governor Pritzker Not Currently Considering Another Stay At Home Order
FILE - In this May 22, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media
Governor Pritzker says despite high COVID-19 numbers across the state he is currently not considering going back to Phase 3 and implementing another stay-at-home order. The governor added that most regions have tier one mitigations, although the Rockford area is at tier two with even stricter requirements. All eleven regions in Illinois will be under increased safety precautions on Wednesday. Chicago health leaders are urging residents to get flu shots this season.