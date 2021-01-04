      Breaking News
Governor Pritzker Pardons Low-Level Marijuana Convictions

Thousands of people in Illinois convicted of low-level marijuana offenses are now free and clear. Governor J.B. Pritzker wiped the slate clean for more than 91-hundred citizens and pardoned their convictions. The pardons were required under a state law that legalized the sales of marijuana. The state law required officials to expunge the records of at least 47-thousand arrests from 2013 to 2019 for cannabis-related arrests last week. State police said they have already expunged nearly 500-thousand arrests.

