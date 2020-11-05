Governor Pritzker Predicts Painful Cuts After Fair Tax Proposal Failed
FILE - In this March 7, 2019, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlines his plan to replace Illinois' flat-rate income tax with a graduated structure at the State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Both sides in the debate over changing Illinois' income tax system from a flat-rate to a graduated structure, which voters face on this fall's election ballot, have straightforward arguments. (AP Photo/John O'Connor File)
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is issuing a serious warning after his graduated income tax plan failed on Election Day. He says now the state is in a tough financial situation. Pritzker added that if the proposal had been approved it would have brought in more than three billion dollars in much-needed revenue each year. Critics of the tax plan say it would have hurt small businesses.