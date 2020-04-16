      Breaking News
Governor Pritzker Promotes Value Of Progressive Tax

Apr 16, 2020 @ 2:05pm

Governor J.B. Pritzker is promoting the value of a progressive tax in Illinois.  The economic impact of COVID-19 and the Pritzker’s stay-at-home order has left a hole in next year’s state budget of over four-and-a-half-billion dollars.  Pritzker says the proposed rate structure would bring in an additional amount of nearly one-and-a-half-billion dollars for Fiscal Year 2021. The governor predicts that the state’s budget deficit would nearly double if the new tax code is not approved by voters.

