Governor Pritzker Promotes Value Of Progressive Tax
Governor J.B. Pritzker is promoting the value of a progressive tax in Illinois. The economic impact of COVID-19 and the Pritzker’s stay-at-home order has left a hole in next year’s state budget of over four-and-a-half-billion dollars. Pritzker says the proposed rate structure would bring in an additional amount of nearly one-and-a-half-billion dollars for Fiscal Year 2021. The governor predicts that the state’s budget deficit would nearly double if the new tax code is not approved by voters.