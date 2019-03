Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a state Capitol news conference Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Springfield, Ill., as state Treasurer Michael Frerichs looks on. The Democratic Illinois state officials are offering $100 million in low-interest or interest-free loans to federal workers going without paychecks during a record 33-day government shutdown. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says there’s a way for people find out how much his progressive tax will cost. The governor’s office yesterday released a tax calculator. Governor Pritzker is pushing a plan to raise taxes on people earning over 250-thousand-dollars a year. People making over a million-dollars a year could pay almost eight-percent.