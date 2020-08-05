Governor Pritzker Says COVID-19 Worse In Southern Illinois Than Chicago
Chicago Skyline (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Governor J-B Pritzker says the situation with COVID-19 has grown worse in southern Illinois more than in Chicago. Pritzker spoke yesterday at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He warned that parties organized by students returning to class this fall will make the outbreak worse. Pritzker says Jackson County in Illinois is one of eleven counties that has been placed in the warning category. He praised the Carbondale City Council for passing its mandatory face mask requirement.