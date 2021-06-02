Governor Pritzker Says Illinois Will Move Into Phase Five Next Week

With the state’s COVID numbers decreasing, Governor Pritzker says Illinois is on the verge of reopening soon. He adds that new virus cases and hospitalizations are at a record low, and Phase Five is only days away.
According to CDC figures, more than 67-percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than half are fully vaccinated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 401 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 8 additional deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25-31, 2021 is 1.6%.
Meanwhile, people traveling to Chicago are no longer required to quarantine or obtain a negative COVID-19 test result before arriving in the city. Health officials announced yesterday a reduced spread of the coronavirus across the country led to the decision. The city says no states are recording 15 cases per 100-thousand residents, which is the trigger for requiring visitors from a state to quarantine or obtain a negative test. The change marks the first time since July 2020 that no states are listed on Chicago’s quarantine tier.