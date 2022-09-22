Governor Calls on Local State Senator to Resign

Governor JB Pritzker is calling on State Senator Emil Jones the Third to resign from the Illinois Senate. The Chicago Democrat was indicted this week on bribery charges for allegedly lying to the feds about whether he agreed to protect the red light camera company Safe Speed LLC in the Illinois General Assembly. The governor also wants State Senator Michael Hastings from Frankfort to step down. He’s accused of domestic violence against his estranged wife.

Governor Pritzker releases the following statement:

“Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them – not on holding office when facing serious and credible charges.

Sen Jones is accused of accepting bribes. And Senator Hastings is accused of abusing women. They should answer the charges and have their day in court. But in the best interests of their constituents, these men must resign from their offices. Resigning only their leadership roles falls short of what the public should expect. I want to send a clear message to the people of Illinois: corruption and abuse have no place here.