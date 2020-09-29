Governor Pritzker To Quarantine After Staffer Tests Positive For COVID-19
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will self-isolate for 14 days after one of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19. His office released a statement this morning saying the governor and the staffer both attended events last week in Chicago, Marion and Marseilles. They reportedly wore masks during all of their interactions. The staff member than started experiencing symptoms and took a COVID-19 test yesterday and the result was positive.