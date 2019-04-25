Governor Pritzker to speak at 2019 Hero Helps Community Summit in Will County on May 3
By Evan Bredeson
Apr 25, 2019 @ 4:13 PM
Illinois Governor J.B. Prizker will attend the 2019 Hero Helps Summit on
Friday, May 3 at the Edward Hospital Athletic and Event Center in Romeoville. He will discuss the Illinois Opioid Plan and the $15 million allocated to Illinois by SAMSHA.

Representatives from local agencies that offer medication-assisted
treatment will talk about their respective programs, including the Will County

Health Department, Symetria Recovery, and Family Guidance Centers, Inc.
Representatives from local sober housing programs, including Stepping
Stones Treatment Center, the Will County States Attorney’s Drug Court, and
James House (a self-governed sober living home), will discuss the advantages of each type of housing.

